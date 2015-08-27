Watch Katherine Schwarzenegger's Delicious New Twist on Your Morning Smoothie

Growing tired of your usual blended breakfast? InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger is here to help you spice things up.

In this week’s edition of #AskKat, the author and lifestyle blogger teaches us how to make a Philosophie Superfood Health Bowl in minutes. "It's a great alternative to a traditional smoothie," she says.

See below for details on what you'll need to give your morning meal a makeover, and watch the video above to see how Kat pulls it all together. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 frozen banana

1 handful of spinach

1/3 cup frozen cherries

½ cup of Greek yogurt (any kind)

1 tbsp Philosophie ‘Green Dream’ Superfood Blend ($15; thephilosophie.com)

1 tbsp Philosophie ‘Berry Bliss’ Superfood Blend ($15; thephilosophie.com)

1 tbsp Superfood ‘Coconut Dream’ Coconut Butter ($15; thephilosophie.com)

4 oz. frozen watermelon juice

Strawberries, coconut flakes, chopped almonds, and granola for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Cut frozen banana in half so that it’s easier to blend. Place in blender.

2. Add spinach, cherries, yogurt, Berry Bliss Superfood Powder, Green Dream Superfood Powder, Coconut Dream Coconut Butter, and the frozen watermelon juice to the blender.

3. Blend until smooth.

4. Pour smoothie into bowl and add toppings.

