Watch Katherine Schwarzenegger's Delicious New Twist on Your Morning Smoothie

Anna Hecht
Aug 27, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Growing tired of your usual blended breakfast? InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger is here to help you spice things up. 

In this week’s edition of #AskKat, the author and lifestyle blogger teaches us how to make a Philosophie Superfood Health Bowl in minutes. "It's a great alternative to a traditional smoothie," she says. 

See below for details on what you'll need to give your morning meal a makeover, and watch the video above to see how Kat pulls it all together. Enjoy!

RELATED: You #AskKat for the Secrets to Her Style

Ingredients

1 frozen banana
1 handful of spinach
1/3 cup frozen cherries
½ cup of Greek yogurt (any kind)
1 tbsp Philosophie ‘Green Dream’ Superfood Blend ($15; thephilosophie.com)
1 tbsp Philosophie ‘Berry Bliss’ Superfood Blend ($15; thephilosophie.com)
1 tbsp Superfood ‘Coconut Dream’ Coconut Butter ($15; thephilosophie.com)
4 oz. frozen watermelon juice
Strawberries, coconut flakes, chopped almonds, and granola for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Cut frozen banana in half so that it’s easier to blend. Place in blender.
2. Add spinach, cherries, yogurt, Berry Bliss Superfood Powder, Green Dream Superfood Powder, Coconut Dream Coconut Butter, and the frozen watermelon juice to the blender.
3. Blend until smooth.
4. Pour smoothie into bowl and add toppings.

RELATED: You #AskKat: How Do You Get Such Perfect Beachy Waves?

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is #AskKat for instyle.com. So for today's recipe we're gonna be making something called the Philosophy Superfood Health Bowl. So for the ingredients for the smoothie, we're gonna be using half a cup of any kind of Greek yogurt Third of a cup of cherries, a handful of spinach, a full frozen banana, four ounces of frozen watermelon juice. We're also going to be using one tablespoon of these two superfoods. This one is called Green Dream, and this one's called Berry Bliss. And lastly we're putting in the Coconut Dream, which is another amazing super food that we're gonna be blending. Okay so the first thing that I'm gonna put in is the frozen banana. Cut it in half so it's easier to blend. [BLANK_AUDIO] Then I'll put in the handful of Spinach, one-third cup of frozen cherries, the greek yogurt. So now we're going to put in our super food. One tablespoon of Berry Bliss, and then one tablespoon of the Green Dream. And this is really great, especially If you're a vegetarian like me, to be able to get all of these nutrients in your smoothie. And then, last, before we put in the watermelon juice, we're gonna be putting in the coconut butter. Lastly, we're gonna be adding the four ounces of frozen watermelon juice. And now we're gonna blend it. [MUSIC]. Then you're gonna pour your Smoothie into a bowl, and then you can top it off with whatever toppings you want to use. I have strawberries, coconut flakes, almonds, and some granola. So, you really can use anything you want here to add to it. [MUSIC] And some almond slivers. So there you have it, the Philosophy super food health bowl. It looks amazing, and I'm so excited to try it. And it's a great alternative to a traditional smoothie. Enjoy. [MUSIC] If you guys have any food, fashion, beauty or decor questions, make sure you submit them online using the hashtag ask Kat. See you guys next week.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!