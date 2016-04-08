New #AskKat: How to DIY Faux Marble Containers at Home

Just the thought of DIY projects can be overwhelming, especially when the supply list is a mile long and there are a lot of complicated steps. In this week’s episode of #AskKat, InStyle advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger teamed up with DIY expert Erica Domesek from P.S. I Made This to demo an easy—and totally chic—DIY project: faux marble containers. We guarantee that this project will sell you on at-home crafting. And, the best part is, these swanky containers are simple, sophisticated, and only require a few easy steps.
What You’ll Need:
Contact paper with marble design ($11, build.com)
A square-shaped container ($2 to $4, containerstore.com)
Scissors
Ruler
Marking tool (i.e. pencil, pen)