New #AskKat: How to Dress California Cool

Whether or not you’re from California, there’s just something about easy, breezy Cali-girl style that’s appealing. From flowing silhouettes to grab-and-go, beach-ready accessories, West Coast style is known for being effortlessly chic. In today’s episode of AskKat, InStyle advice columnist and California native Katherine Schwarzenegger lets us in on her three must-have style staples for dressing California cool.

“As most of you know, I am a Cali girl through and through,” Schwarzenegger said. “So, I am going to talk to you about the top three things that you need to have in order to dress fashionably [in California].”

In the video above, Schwarzenegger starts by talking about her favorite footwear—cute ankle booties—and works her way through the best lightweight trenches for "cooler L.A. temps" and her must-have, affordable bodysuits for everyday dress. Schwarzenegger even goes through her favorite brands and gives several options for each item, so, that you can easily recreate her Cali-girl style straight from home (hooray for online shopping!). Watch the video above for more #AskKat tips.