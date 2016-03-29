New #AskKat: How to Dress California Cool

Anna Hecht
Mar 29, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Whether or not you’re from California, there’s just something about easy, breezy Cali-girl style that’s appealing. From flowing silhouettes to grab-and-go, beach-ready accessories, West Coast style is known for being effortlessly chic. In today’s episode of AskKat, InStyle advice columnist and California native Katherine Schwarzenegger lets us in on her three must-have style staples for dressing California cool.

“As most of you know, I am a Cali girl through and through,” Schwarzenegger said. “So, I am going to talk to you about the top three things that you need to have in order to dress fashionably [in California].”

In the video above, Schwarzenegger starts by talking about her favorite footwear—cute ankle booties—and works her way through the best lightweight trenches for "cooler L.A. temps" and her must-have, affordable bodysuits for everyday dress. Schwarzenegger even goes through her favorite brands and gives several options for each item, so, that you can easily recreate her Cali-girl style straight from home (hooray for online shopping!). Watch the video above for more #AskKat tips.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is Ask Kat for InStyle.com and today we're going to be talking about California style. As most of you know, I am a Cali girl through and through So I'm going to talk to you about the top three things you need to have in order to dress fashionably. So, the first thing that you're going to need in order to look sheik every day would be a good pair of little booties. I prefer black booties to brown booties. These are by Sam and Libby and they are from Target. They have traction on the bottom which is great if it rains or snows so you won't be slipping anywhere. The next thing that has been a really big trend and that I'm an absolute addict of would be a good staple trench. The first trench set I got that I'm really obsessed with, would be this gray trench from Cupcakes and Cashmere. It goes with everything, it's really comfortable, it has a looser fit. Another awesome trench option, is this trench by HouseofCB. It's very lightweight So you can layer. And the final one that I love is this trench from Top Shop. It's shorter. It's timeless. The third item that I would recommend everyone to invest in would be jump suits. This is by Naked Wardrobe. I'm obsessed. They're really affordable. They last a really long time, and they're made really, really well. I also got this white one that goes with everything. It's great when you wanna wear pants, jeans, skirt, really anything. Another great option is to have a deep V for a little sexier night out So those are my top three things to have in order to look fashionable in cooler LA temperatures and if you guys have any other question make sure you submit them via social media using the hashtag #askat. See you guys next time. [MUSIC]

