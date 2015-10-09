New #AskKat: Learn How to Decorate a Cupcake Like a Pro

Looking to whip up some high-class, homemade cupcakes? Look no further than this week's episode of #AskKat. This time around, InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has recruited cupcake expert and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder, Candace Nelson, to help us achieve expertly crafted cupcakes at home.
"There's nothing better than home-baked cupcakes, but, I feel like if you are going to make them at home, you need to take that next step to make them look really professional," Nelson says in the video above.
If you feel a little anxious about your baking skills—or lack there of—here's a spoiler alert: Nelson's cupcake decorating method is totally doable and turns out beautiful results. The best part? Her mantra when frosting a cupcake is "the more frosting the better." Um, yum.
For more from Nelson, watch the video above and if you have a home, fashion, beauty, or lifestyle question you'd like Kat to answer next, submit it on social media using the hashtag #AskKat.