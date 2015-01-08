You #AskKat: How Can I Stick to My New Year's Resolutions?

So we're one week into January and we have to ask: How many of you have already let a New Year's resolution slide?

If you, like us, raised your hand, don't fret. InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has some tips at the ready, and for her, resolutions are a family affair. "New Year's resolutions are a huge topic in my family," she shares. "Every year around this time, my family and I go to dinner and we go around the table and everyone says their resolution. This is a really great thing to do because having your family and friends know what you're intending to do that year will definitely add that extra pressure you need to stay on top of a resolution and actually follow through with it."

In the video above, Schwarzenegger practices what she preaches and shares her resolution for 2015 with all of you, plus offers more advice on how you can make your New Year's resolutions stick. Are you—like us—ready to get back on track?

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and for this week's episode of Ask Kat, we're gonna be talking about how to stick to your New Year's Resolution. This week's reader question, and it comes from the real Jen Davis, and she asks, what are your tricks for sticking with new year's resolutions? That's a really great question, and new year's resolutions are a huge topic in my family, especially at this time of year. So, my first tip and biggest suggestion would be choose a New Year's resolution that's realistic. If you don't choose something that's realistic, you'll probably end up getting disappointed because you won't stick to it. And it'll just be a waste of time. My next tip would be to share your New Year's resolution with your family and friends. Every year around this time my family and I go to dinner and we go around the table and everyone says their resolution. This is a really great thing to do because having your family and friends know what you're intending to do that year will definitely add that extra pressure that you need to stay on top of your resolution and actually follow through with it. Finally, always keep trying. No one is policing you or watching you achieve your New Year's resolutions. The only person grading yourself is you. So there's always room for improvement and always room to keep trying, even if you fall off the bandwagon. One of my New Year's resolutions this year would be to stop drinking Diet Coke, which I try to do every single year. But this year, I'm gonna try extra hard. I hope these tips help you keep your New Year's resolutions in 2015. Make sure to tune in next week for a new episode of Ask Kat. [MUSIC]

