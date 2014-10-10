You #AskKat: How Should I Edit My Closet to Make Room for Fall Trends?

With a change in seasons comes a change in your wardrobe, and, most likely, a reevaluation of everything in your closet. (Fall cleaning, if you will.) The task can be a daunting one, and may be what led InStyle Facebook fan Lucy to ask this of our new advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger: "I love to buy new things in the fall, but it's also a good time to edit things I already have—how do I decide what to keep and what to get rid of?"

"That's an amazing question, and one I can totally relate to," says Katherine, who, in the video above, shares some great advice from her mom, Maria Shriver, plus more tips she's gleaned on her own.

Find fixes for your closet conundrums by watching now, and once you're organized, ask Kat to tackle another one of your pressing problems by submitting a question for her on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

