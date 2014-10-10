You #AskKat: How Should I Edit My Closet to Make Room for Fall Trends?

InStyle Staff
Oct 10, 2014 @ 5:30 am

With a change in seasons comes a change in your wardrobe, and, most likely, a reevaluation of everything in your closet. (Fall cleaning, if you will.) The task can be a daunting one, and may be what led InStyle Facebook fan Lucy to ask this of our new advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger: "I love to buy new things in the fall, but it's also a good time to edit things I already have—how do I decide what to keep and what to get rid of?"

"That's an amazing question, and one I can totally relate to," says Katherine, who, in the video above, shares some great advice from her mom, Maria Shriver, plus more tips she's gleaned on her own.

Find fixes for your closet conundrums by watching now, and once you're organized, ask Kat to tackle another one of your pressing problems by submitting a question for her on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

[MUSIC] Hey everyone, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is Ask Kat for InStyle.com, where I'll be answering one reader question per week. For this week's reader question, it comes from Lucy Fox, via Facebook. And she asks, I love to buy new things in the Fall, but it's also a good time to edit what I already have. How do I decide what to keep and what to get rid of? Well that's an amazing question and one that I can totally relate to Lucy. The biggest thing and most important thing to do when you change seasons is to go through your closet. And kind of weed out what you don't already use. Or what you might wanna replace and get something better. My mom has always told me when it comes to seasonal changes that the best thing you can do. Is try on what clothes you have and get rid of the clothes that you don't like or that don't fit you or maybe that have gone out of style. And a great thing that I love to do is donate the clothes that I don't like anymore. Sometimes I take them to my church. Drop them off there. You kind of win both ways by getting rid of some of your clothes and giving it to someone in need which is awesome. So those are some great tips for you guys. On how do you get rid of some clothes and minimize the amount of things you have in your closet, but also opening up the door for some new fall pieces. The goal here is to be able to fill your closet with pieces that you actually wear and get rid of the ones that you don't. If you have food, fashion, beauty, or home decor questions, make sure that you submit them online via social media using the hashtag #AskKat. See you guys next week.

