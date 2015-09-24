New #AskKat: Make Your Coffee Table Look Chic (Not Cluttered!) in 4 Easy Steps

In many homes, the coffee table serves as the focal point of the living room. It's where people often gather, and where the eye is naturally drawn. So why not make sure it's nice to look at?
“You have the coffee table. It’s big and pretty, but if left empty, it’s pretty boring,” says Emily Henderson, home stylist, TV host and author, as well as this week’s #AskKat guest. By watching the video above, you can be sure that your coffee table is something you are eager to display, rather than hide away. And the best part is, all it takes to make your coffee table look chic (not cluttered!) is four simple steps.
