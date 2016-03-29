Ashton Kutcher Won't Give His Daughter Sugar: "I'm Not Ready for That"

Ashton Kutcher is in a parenting predicament: How does a dad explain the Easter Bunny to a 1-year-old?

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday​ the actor explained that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, recently experienced the dilemma of whether to explain the fictional figure to their 18-month-old daughter, Wyatt​, or not. "We had a legitimate conversation as to whether or not we're going to go down that path. We think we're going Santa Claus, but we don't know about the bunny," he said.

"The bunny is much, much harder to explain," agreed host Jimmy Kimmel, who has daughter, Jane​, around the same age.

"It's tough! It's like, why is the bunny laying eggs? 'Mommy, does a bunny lay eggs?' 'No, but the Easter Bunny does,' and then it becomes a whole thing and then why are there little Peep chicken things?"

However, Wyatt did get to enjoy plastic eggs filled with Cheerios and raisins. Dad explained that they went the heathy route because the little one hasn't been exposed to candy yet.

When Kimmel asked if the parents avoid having any sugar in their home, Kutcher said, "Oh no, we eat sugar like crazy! She just doesn't."

"We just don't give it to her. ... I’m not ready for that. I was eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch this morning and she was trying to hijack my [cereal] because she got the flavor. And once they get the flavor they can’t un-get the flavor. And I’m trying to negotiate with her but it was like a Republican debate. ... We couldn’t get on the same page!"

"You will continue to eat the Cinnamon Toast Crunch in front of her?" Kimmel asked. "Oh, I'm eating it—this ain't about cutting things out from me! It's about raising a healthy child," Kutcher said. It looks like he has his priorities straight!

