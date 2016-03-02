Ashton Kutcher Reveals That His 1-Year-Old Daughter Wyatt Is a Daredevil on Ellen

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis secretly tied the knot last summer, and pulling off the super-private nuptials at The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California was no easy task. "It was a ninja feat," Kutcher told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show.

"We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding, and it's a legitimate concern," he continued. "I was, like, posting things on social media that were in different locations to avoid it. We didn't want to be screaming our vows at each other and being like, 'Forever! Did you say never?' We went really under the radar with it."

Now that wedding planning is behind them, the couple is focusing on making sure their daring one-year-old daughter, Wyatt, doesn't hurt herself. "The first year you spend trying to keep them alive," he told DeGeneres. "And then after that you actually hit a point where your job is to keep them from killing themselves. She tries to kill herself on a regular basis. She doesn’t realize that’s a cliff, and that could be dangerous. You’d think they’d come with instinct around fires and large falls, and they don’t." Sounds like they definitely have their hands full!

Watch the full interview above to hear more about their wedding and his daughter's dance moves.