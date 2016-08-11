Double-Tap! Ashley Graham Gave Us The Story Behind Some of Her Most-Liked Instagrams

When it comes to pure, unfiltered fun on Insta, Ashley Graham always delivers. The supermodel and InStyle contributing editor is known for sharing candid celeb selfies and sexy bikini shots with her 2.3 million followers, but she also uses her feed as a platform to inspire body positivity often tagging her snaps with #beautybeyondsize.

So last month when we caught up with the star on the N.Y.C. set of our shoot for her Great Style Has No Size column, we had to get the story behind some of her favorite grams. First up? This playful post of her pedaling around the city. “The first photo is me on a bike, smiling and energetic, and I happen to have some cellulite showing on the back of my thigh,” she says. “If you’re just looking at this photo, I didn’t even see the cellulite right away. But I know there are so many women who hate the back of their thighs, or their arms, or the top of their knees because of cellulite. I just wanted them to know that it shouldn’t control your life.”

A little cellulite never hurt nobody.. Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called 'ugly'. #lovetheskinyourein #beautybeyondsize A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 15, 2016 at 2:56pm PDT

We doubt that anyone will forget the 28-year-old’s bomb Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover from earlier this year—including Graham herself. She couldn’t help but squeal when she looked back at her post of the cover shot. “So this is truly the most epic moment of my life,” she says. “I’m still speechless. I still have to pinch myself and say, ‘Am I really on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’ That night changed my life and I also know it opened up America’s eyes to what beauty truly is.”

Truly speechless!!! This cover is for every woman who felt like she wasn't beautiful enough because of her size. You can do and achieve anything you put your mind to. Thank you so much to the entire @si_swimsuit team! I'm so excited to be a part of your family. I love you all!!! #siswim #beautybeyondsize A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 13, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

Graham also told us about her run-in with the one-and-only Queen B at the CFDA Awards, which resulted in this amazing selfie. “Basically Beyoncé and I are best friends because we met twice in one week,” she says. “I only got one photo with her because I didn’t want to be thirsty, but yeah, I call her B and she calls me Ash, and we hang out sometimes. Like, sometimes, at her concert…when I’m looking at her,” she jokes. If that’s not worthy of a double-tap we don’t know what is.

It might be a little blurry, but Bey and I just had a moment!! #dreamcometrue #beyonce #cfdaawards 👑👑👑 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 6, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

Press play on the video above to get the scoop on more of Graham's most-liked grams. And to see her fall fashion faves, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, August 12.