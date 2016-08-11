Double-Tap! Ashley Graham Gave Us The Story Behind Some of Her Most-Liked Instagrams

Jennifer Ferrise
Aug 11, 2016 @ 10:15 am

When it comes to pure, unfiltered fun on Insta, Ashley Graham always delivers. The supermodel and InStyle contributing editor is known for sharing candid celeb selfies and sexy bikini shots with her 2.3 million followers, but she also uses her feed as a platform to inspire body positivity often tagging her snaps with #beautybeyondsize. 

So last month when we caught up with the star on the N.Y.C. set of our shoot for her Great Style Has No Size column, we had to get the story behind some of her favorite grams. First up? This playful post of her pedaling around the city. “The first photo is me on a bike, smiling and energetic, and I happen to have some cellulite showing on the back of my thigh,” she says. “If you’re just looking at this photo, I didn’t even see the cellulite right away. But I know there are so many women who hate the back of their thighs, or their arms, or the top of their knees because of cellulite. I just wanted them to know that it shouldn’t control your life.”

 

We doubt that anyone will forget the 28-year-old’s bomb Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover from earlier this year—including Graham herself. She couldn’t help but squeal when she looked back at her post of the cover shot. “So this is truly the most epic moment of my life,” she says. “I’m still speechless. I still have to pinch myself and say, ‘Am I really on the cover of Sports Illustrated?’ That night changed my life and I also know it opened up America’s eyes to what beauty truly is.”

Graham also told us about her run-in with the one-and-only Queen B at the CFDA Awards, which resulted in this amazing selfie. “Basically Beyoncé and I are best friends because we met twice in one week,” she says. “I only got one photo with her because I didn’t want to be thirsty, but yeah, I call her B and she calls me Ash, and we hang out sometimes. Like, sometimes, at her concert…when I’m looking at her,” she jokes. If that’s not worthy of a double-tap we don’t know what is. 

It might be a little blurry, but Bey and I just had a moment!! #dreamcometrue #beyonce #cfdaawards 👑👑👑

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Press play on the video above to get the scoop on more of Graham's most-liked grams. And to see her fall fashion faves, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, August 12.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Ashley Graham and I'm gonna take you through a few of my favorite Instagrams and tell you a little story about each photo. [MUSIC] The first photo is me on a bike, very happy, smiling Energetic and I happen to have some cellulite showing on the back of my thigh. And I say a little cellulite never hurt nobody. Stop judging yourself. Embrace the things that society has called ugly. If you're just looking at this photo, I didn't even see the cellulite right away. And I know that there are so many women out there who hate the back of their thighs, they hate their arms because they're cellulite, the hate the top of their knees because they're cellulite. And, I just want women to know that cellulite should not control your life and imperfections as society has called that should also not take over your life. So this one is truly the most epic moment of my life. I am still speechless. I still have to pinch myself and say am I really on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Yeah. I know that night it changed my life and I also know that it opened up America's eyes to what beauty truly is. Here I am on vacation, chilling, trying to take a selfie of my whole bikini because I designed it. I really felt like there was no string bikinis for curvy big girls. So I told swimsuits for all that I wanted to design some. [MUSIC] Basically Beyonce and I are best friend cuz we met twice in one week. I only got one photo with her because I didn't want to be thirsty. But yeah, I call her B, she calls me Ash, we hang out sometimes. Sometimes at her concert, when I look at her. [MUSIC] Now that I am a Supermodel. I hang out with only supermodels, yeah right. But in this photo, Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid basically took me under their wing in the Sports Illustrated Week and they are fabulous, amazing, gorgeous women. Women, and I'm just happy to know them. Don't forget to follow me on Instagram @theashleygraham. And also catch me on Snapchat for that real personal story every day. [MUSIC]

