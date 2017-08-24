Ashley Graham and Her Mom Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies in Bali

Ashley Graham, our ultimate inspiration when it comes to body confidence, put her famous curves on display this week while vacationing with her mom in Bali.

The model and her look-alike mama Linda have been living it up in Indonesia.

Bali Fun with Mama Graham💕 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Graham even convinced her mom to sport a bikini, something Ashley claims she hasn’t done since 1984!

“Time to tan that tummy Mama!!! It's her first time in a 1984!!!,” the body-positive entrepreneur captioned a photo of her mother laying out in a red tropical print suit.

Time to tan that tummy Mama!!! It's her first time in a 👙1984!!! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Not one to shy away from the camera, Ashley also showed off her beach body, sharing a 'gram of herself in a tiny black string bikini with floral embroidering decorating the bottoms (shop a similar look here). The model went full-Miley in the pic, sticking her tongue out and flashing dual peace signs as she knelt on a beige couch.

✌🏽😝✌🏽 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

As always, Ashley is killing the bikini game. Looks like she got it from her mama!