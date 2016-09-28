Ashley Graham on the 20 Things She Can’t Live Without

Is there anything Ashley Graham can’t do? When she’s not judging up-and-comers on America’s Next Top Model or designing the perfect body-con dress, the supermodel moonlights as InStyle’s boss contributing editor, helping women of all sizes figure out exactly what to wear and more importantly, how to wear it. And after spending years in the makeup chair for modeling gigs, it seems Graham has become quite the beauty pro, too.

That's why when we spent the day with the star on the set of the shoot for her “Great Style Has No Size” column, we played a little game of rapid fire favorites, quizzing her on all of the style intel she’s picked up over the years. First up? Graham’s inspiring beauty philosophy.

“Sexy is a state of mind," she says. “And I feel like that embodies any type of person and woman, who is any age, race, or size.” She also shared the best backstage makeup trick she has discovered (“A highlighter. It's going to wake up your eyes and give you a glow”), her latest lash obsession (Lash Star Beauty), and her signature scent ("Chloé").

On the fashion front, the star chatted about her closet MVP, too. “It’s probably all of my little black dresses," she says. "I never realized how many I have until I cleaned out my closet—about 30!” As for accessories, she gravitates toward “anything Aquazzura” for shoes and still wears her big Givenchy handbag to death. And when it comes to her fashion icon? “I don’t care what anybody says—my ultimate fashion icon is Kim Kardashian,” she says. "Bow down to that booty.”

To hear all of Graham’s favorites, including her dream vacation spot and her ideal date night (yup, “Netflix and chill”), watch the full video above and keep scrolling to shop her picks. Also check out her “Great Style Has No Size” column in InStyle’s October issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $64; bloomingdales.com.

Lash Star Beauty Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, $35; lashstarbeauty.com.

Chloé Fluer de Parfum, $105; sephora.com.

Formula X Nail Polish, $11; sephora.com.

Aquazzura sandals, $785; barneys.com.

Ashley Graham Essentials bra, $70; additionelle.com.