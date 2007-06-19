Ashlee Simpson

See the self-titled "beach girl" splash around her place of inspiration at In Style's photo shoot.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm on a beach. I just shot for InStyle. They're doing a music portfolio. And they wanted to know what inspired people, so I chose the beach. [MUSIC] Going to the beach for me is something I, I do sometimes before I go write. Just cuz I feel that it cleanses me. It's always a nice relaxing vibe so, I'm a beach girl. [MUSIC] The looks from cute little shirts and bathing suits. But I don't get in my bathing suit. [LAUGH] It wasn't like that. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO]

