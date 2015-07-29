Armie Hammer Recalls That Time He Accidentally Showed Nude Pics to His Hairstylist

There’s a good reason that camera phones come with the ability to crop pictures, and Armie Hammer learned why the hard way.

“I went to get a haircut because this is a special occasion,” the Man from U.N.C.L.E. star said about his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. He told the host that as he and his stylist got to chatting about children, she asked if he had any pictures of his 7-month-old daughter.

“I said, ‘Of course, I’ve got tons of pictures.’ I get to [one] where she’s sitting in the sink ... and she looks like she’s having the time of her life … and I go, ‘Look at how cute she is!’”

However, after 30 seconds of fawning over the photo, the actor realized that his fully nude reflection was visible in the bathroom mirror. “I don’t know if [the hair stylist] noticed anything, or if she was just enough of a lady not to say something,” Hammer said.

Kimmel looked at the situation another way. “On one hand, you hope she didn’t notice but on the other hand if she didn’t notice … it’s bad,” he said. Click the video above to hear Hammer tell the whole embarrassing story!

