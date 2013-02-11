Grammys 2013 Video: InStyle’s Red Carpet Wrap-Up!

InStyle Staff
Feb 11, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

The Grammys red carpet is always fun to watch, and InStyle was there to capture all of this year's excitement! In the clip above, InStyle Managing Editor Ariel Foxman recounts all of the biggest style, beauty, jewelry, and designer moments of the night, live from the InStyle/Warner Music Group post-Grammys bash, held at the Chateau Marmont. “Artists were told to cover up this Grammys, but no one wants to walk the red carpet and not look sexy,” he says, noting the packed-with-sex-appeal looks of Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Kelly Osbourne, and more. What else made InStyle look twice? Watch the video to get the full Grammys fashion breakdown!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]. Hi. I'm Ariel Foxman, the editor of InStyle magazine. And we are here at the after Grammy party with InStyle and Warner Music at the Chateau Marmont. I'm here to talk about the big trends on the red carpet. Artists were told to cover up this Grammys, but nobody wants to walk the red carpet and not look sexy. A big trend tonight, cutout gowns. Dresses with cutouts all around, showing a little bit of skin here and there. We saw Taylor Swift in white J. Mendel. Alicia Keys in Azzedine Alaia, and Kelly Osbourne also pulling that trend off tonight beautifully on the red carpet. Emerald is the big color of the season, so says Pantone. We saw Florence Welch and Solange in these gorgeous, gorgeous emerald gowns. Katy Perry pulled off green, but in her own way, in pistachio, in Gucci with a gorgeous built-in necklace around the collar. Sure it's Grammys weekend, but it's also the Year of the Snake, the Chinese New Year. That showed up in a big jewelry trend. We had Rihanna wearing 100-karats platinum and diamond serpentine bracelet. Florence Welch, also with her Givenchy. And Giuliana Rancic also pulling up that trend. Gorgeous, gorgeous way to get that snake in for good luck. So the Grammy's are known for really outlandish makeup and really outlandish hair, but today the surprising trend was lightened red hair. We saw Rhianna doing an ombre red hair, paired with her gorgeous demure gowns for her performances, and Adele. Adele with strawberry-blonde hair, lightened up And for the first time in a long time at an award show, not wearing black. And a really, really deep floral Valentino gown. So nice to see her in something really poppy. That's a huge trend dark florals and she pulled it off beautifully. If there is one designer who is synonymous with rock and roll fashion it has to be Roberto Cavalli. He owns the red carpet when it comes to music awards. And tonight he did it again, dressing Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and the big breakout star of the year, Carly Rae Jepsen. You can always count on Jennifer Lopez to pull off an outrageous Grammys fashion moment, and she did it again. All the artists were told to cover up, but as she said when she presented, nobody said anything about legs. She wore a gorgeous Anthony Beccarelli gown with the legs slit up all the way to the hip. She showed it off and the crowd went wild. [MUSIC]

