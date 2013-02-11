Grammys 2013 Video: InStyle’s Red Carpet Wrap-Up!

The Grammys red carpet is always fun to watch, and InStyle was there to capture all of this year's excitement! In the clip above, InStyle Managing Editor Ariel Foxman recounts all of the biggest style, beauty, jewelry, and designer moments of the night, live from the InStyle/Warner Music Group post-Grammys bash, held at the Chateau Marmont. “Artists were told to cover up this Grammys, but no one wants to walk the red carpet and not look sexy,” he says, noting the packed-with-sex-appeal looks of Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Kelly Osbourne, and more. What else made InStyle look twice? Watch the video to get the full Grammys fashion breakdown!

Plus, see all of the looks from the Grammys red carpet!

