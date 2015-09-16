Ariana Grande's Perfect Christina Aguilera Impression Is Unbelievable

There's one thing you can count on when Jimmy Fallon has a female Tonight Show guest play Wheel of Musical Impressions with him—there will be Britney Spears. And Ariana Grande did not disappoint when she agreed to the sing-off on Tuesday.

Grande landed the pop princess on her first slap of the singer/song generator, which paired Spears with "Mary Had a Little Lamb." She nailed the unique characteristics of Spears's voice, though perhaps a little too well (she graciously cut it short before it veered into a full-on lampoon). Fallon got R&B singer Aaron Neville doing "Cheerleader" by Omi—which sounded an awful lot like his Barry Gibb Talk Show sketch from Saturday Night Live.

Next up Grande got another nursery school favorite, "The Wheels on the Bus," but had to sing it by way of Christina Aguilera. She brought the house down, prompting Fallon to say, "We should stop the show there, I don't know how we can continue." But he did, as Sting crooning "Can't Feel My Face." Coincidentally (or perhaps suspiciously), Grande got the same track on her next turn, but had to do it as Celine Dion. Click the video above to hear Fallon jump in as Sting and turn the song into a duet!

