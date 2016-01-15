Ariana Grande Teaches Jimmy Kimmel About Makeup, Talks About Her "Arianator" Fans

Oh,celebrity problems. One of the most challenging ones is coming up with a clever and pronounceable name for your many fans. Ariana Grande explained that she struggled a bit with this when deciding the right name for her devoted 35 million Twitter fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. Originally she called them the “Ariana Army” but then they renamed themselves “Arianators.” Jimmy Kimmel joked, “I think Ariana Army was better because Arianators sounds like something you’d buy at the AutoZone.”

Grande has such allegiance to her fans that she was even a little worried about changing the name of her latest album. “A really long time ago I was convinced that it was going to be called Moonlight because its one of my favorite songs that we did for the album,” she explained. “And now, as we’re wrapping things up, of course I’ve been writing and singing, we’re at the final stretch… now there’s this other song that has thrown me for a whirlwind and I love it so much, it’s changed everything,” she said. But, unfortunately, she wouldn't reveal the name of this beloved song.

Grande also touted a few products from hew new MAC Vivia Glam collection, which was helpful as Kimmel wanted to know the difference between lipstick and lip gloss. We learned back in October 2015 that the 22-year-old would be the next spokesperson for the brand's line, which gives 100 percent of its proceeds to the MAC Aids Fund, and now it is finally available for purchase in select stores and online.

Watch Grande talk about her fans, new album, and meeting her favorite artist in the video above.