Ariana Grande Sings as the World Ends in New "One Last Time" Music Video

The world is ending but Ariana Grande doesn't care: She has a song to sing.

That's the premise for the newly released music video for "One Last Time," the fourth single off her Grammy-nominated album My Everything. In the Max Landis–directed video, Grande runs past policemen, firefighters, and panicked citizens to spend the last few moments on earth with her love (played by her former Victorious co-star Max Bennett) before a giant comet ravages the world. Watch it by clicking on the picture above.

Grande had a busy weekend—before releasing her new video, she headlined the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden (and looked completely adorable in her own version of a cheerleading outfit) on Sunday. The singer performed many of her hits including "One Last Time" and Nicki Minaj even joined her on the stage for a duet on their song "Bang Bang" Watch their performance below:

Grande kicks off her five-month Honeymoon Tour for the album, on Feb.25.

