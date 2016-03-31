Ariana Grande Releases Sultry Video for "Dangerous Woman"

Ariana Grande dropped a new video for her latest single, “Dangerous Woman,” late Wednesday night. Titled “Visual 1” and directed by The Young Astronauts, the clip features Grande in black lacy lingerie singing against pink and blue lights in a bare room.

“Dangerous Woman” first debuted earlier this month and will appear on her forthcoming album by the same name, out May 20. In addition to the track, she released “Be Alright” from the collection and performed it on SNL.

