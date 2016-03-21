Ariana Grande Releases A Cappella Version of "Dangerous Woman"

Two weeks after releasing “Dangerous Woman,” the title track of her forthcoming album, Ariana Grande debuted the song’s a cappella version.

“Something fun & different. Love you,” she tweeted to fans Sunday night and shared the link.

The clip shows Grande wearing the black latex bunny mask, dress, and gloves she dons in the track’s cover art, and she sings the song alone against a blank background, hitting those high notes and adding her own percussions.

RELATED: Rihanna’s Anti Back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Until last month, Grande’s next album was known as Moonlight, but Grande revealed the new name in a series of Snapchats. Dangerous Woman is due out May 20.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.