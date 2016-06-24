Ariana Grande Hair and Makeup Moments We Need to Talk About

HBD, Ariana Grande! Today, the singer who's known for her ability to belt out a tune and wear a high ponytail (without a flaw) turns 23 years old. We'd sing her a song, but we have a feeling she'd sound a little better doing it, so we're breaking down some of her best hair and makeup moments instead.

Of course, the aforementioned ponytail makes almost all the images. Girl has a signature, and she wears it well. And if you were too busy staring at the volume of that updo, let us please draw your attention to her #flawless cat eyes, and for that matter, cat ears.

Yes, Ariana Grande is one of the few celebrities who will make you want to put on a cat ear headband even after Halloween. Oh, and Katy Perry, too.

And when it comes to lipstick, Ariana knows what's up. She rocks bold reds and pinks like a pro—no surprise she landed a MAC collaboration.

Click play above to check out a few beauty moments that we literally cannot stop talking about. And when you're done, you can check out her Instagram and drool over her perfect highlights. Need. Now.

