Apple Music Is Here, But Can It Set Itself Apart?

Apple announced Apple Music at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, but the list of features seemed similar to what's already out there.

Show Transcript

Monday at it's world wide developers conference. Apple announced what we were anxiously waiting for. Apple music. On apple music all the ways you love music can now be mixed together. That's right, this won't just be a streaming music service. Apple music will have a 24/7 global radio station, called it beats one and the apple also let artists Share content with fans. So imagine Spotify, a place where you can listen to and stream a bunch of music you don't have, but picture it if it were made by Apple. Now that application also interfaces with your iPhone, iPad, and all of those other i devices you already own. But just based off the conference demo we're failing to see the real difference between Apple music and a lot of other services. And we're not the only one's, on Twitter one user said This Apple Music thing is really, really, unimpressive. Tim Cook used the one more thing line for this? And others said, So far Apple Music hasn't shown me anything to lure me from Spotify. Apple's new music streaming service launches June 30 and will cost $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for a family plan with a. Up to six users, but the first three months are free. Which is good because the jury is still pretty split right now. Maybe some one-on-one time without a fee involved will help a lot of potential Apple Music users make up their minds.

