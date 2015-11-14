See Rita Ora's Show-Stopping Marchesa Gown, Plus More of Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Nov 14, 2015 @ 10:15 am

From deconstructed trimmings to couture beading, this week's host of standout celebrity looks delivered a little bit of everything. It was a close race amongst our fashion-forward celebs, but we were able to narrow down the contenders to five noteworthy appearances.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked ready to party while showing off her gams in a peacock green Gucci mini dress at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. In a deeper shade of green, Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a peplum Jason Wu number featuring cut-outs at the waist. In fact, Kendall Jenner also got in on the cut-out action in a sultry Versace gown for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party. Chrissy Teigen skipped the dresses altogheter and opted for high-waist pants and a sheer top, but Rita Ora went full on glam with a breath taking Marchesa design. It was an unforgettable stunner, not to be missed.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

In a move that should be surprising to no-one, Apple is giving Beats streaming music the axe on November 30th. Apple bought out Beats in 2014 which many thought suggested the tech giant was trying to get into the music streaming business. And that's exactly what the company did. The announcement comes a few months after the launch of Apple Music, Apple's own subscription streaming Service. A Beast support page said, event though Beats music subscriptions will end, users who wanna make the switch can move their preferences over to Apple Music beforehand. The Beats name isn't disappearing completely though. Apple Music will include the Beats One radio station.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!