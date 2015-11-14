See Rita Ora's Show-Stopping Marchesa Gown, Plus More of Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

From deconstructed trimmings to couture beading, this week's host of standout celebrity looks delivered a little bit of everything. It was a close race amongst our fashion-forward celebs, but we were able to narrow down the contenders to five noteworthy appearances.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked ready to party while showing off her gams in a peacock green Gucci mini dress at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. In a deeper shade of green, Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a peplum Jason Wu number featuring cut-outs at the waist. In fact, Kendall Jenner also got in on the cut-out action in a sultry Versace gown for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party. Chrissy Teigen skipped the dresses altogheter and opted for high-waist pants and a sheer top, but Rita Ora went full on glam with a breath taking Marchesa design. It was an unforgettable stunner, not to be missed.

