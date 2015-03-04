Ansel Elgort Shares His Adorably Embarrassing, Hilarious Oscar Stories

Ansel Elgort is one of the coolest up-and-coming stars around, but that doesn't mean the actor still doesn't have some decidedly uncool moments every now and then. The Insurgent star visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday and shared some adorably embarrassing anecdotes about his first time at the Oscars.

Elgort told host Jimmy Fallon about his trip to the Academy Awards earlier this month, and why he was so terrified to be a presenter in the best visual effects category. Turns out, a lot of the names of the nominees were incredibly difficult to pronounce, particularly the team behind Guardians of the Galaxy. (Ultimately, the folks behind Interstellar, who had much easier names, won.) As Elgort put it, "I didn't want to pull a [John] Travolta ... it's my first time at the Oscars, I'll never be invited back."

While Elgort made it through the Oscars unscathed, he didn't have quite the same luck at the parties. The actor took his mom as his date to the event, only to discover she didn't know who anyone famous was, including the likes of Steve Carell and Bruce Willis. In fact, after meeting Willis, she asked him what he does for a living and then told him, "Oh, my son's an actor, how's it going for you?" Then Willis, cool as ever, replied, "Yeah, it's going pretty good."

Watch Ansel Elgort share his sweetly funny Oscar stories with Jimmy Fallon by clicking on the video above.

