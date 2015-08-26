Video: This One Thing Is Not Up for Debate With Anne Hathaway

Everyone loves New York City (just look to the popular I ♥ NY T-shirts for proof), and InStyle's September cover girl Anne Hathaway is no exception.

The star, who grew up in both Brooklyn, NY, and New Jersey, enjoys identifying each place as her home. "I sort of lean on the Brooklyn thing a little more heavily when I'm with a hipper crowd, but when I'm with people from Jersey it's a fun thing to have that in common too," Hathaway tells us with a laugh in the behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot (above).

But when it came to filming her new flick The Intern (in theaters Sept. 25), which is set in N.Y.C., she says she didn't discuss which locale was better with co-star and Big Apple native Robert De Niro. "Bob and I didn't debate about New York versus New Jersey because New York wins. I'm sorry Jersey, but you know it and I know it," the actress says with a smile, and went on to talk about experiencing The City That Never Sleeps from a different perspective. "The thing that's nice about the movie is that we shot in places that neither of us had ever been to, so it was cool, even after all these years, to get a fresh take on New York."

