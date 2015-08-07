Go Behind the Scenes of Anne Hathaway's September Cover Shoot for InStyle

InStyle’s September issue is all about fresh starts. From the season’s best new trends to contouring with confidence, amping up your workouts, and much, much more, the jam-packed 538-page magazine, on newsstands Friday, August 14, showcases the best of what fall has to offer. But you aren’t the only one out for a fresh start—so is our gorgeous cover girl, the hilarious Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway.

READ MORE: For More Stories Like This, Subscribe to InStyle Now

Inside the issue, Hathaway, who arrived to our shoot at N.Y.C.’s Jack Studios without makeup and without handlers, goes into detail about how she’s spending her summer off (her first in five years), her new role in The Intern opposite Robert DeNiro, and how, after some admitted missteps, she learned to embrace herself.

The Oscar-winning actress graced our much-anticipated September issue in head-to-toe Dior, and appeared inside our pages in stripped-down classics—including flats. She stated with a smile, "I was very happy that the majority of the looks were not shot in heels, because I am a sane person." Michelangelo Di Battista

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Ranks Her Most Embarrassing Oscar-Related Moments

Her outfits for our shoot also involved getting back to basics. InStyle’s Melissa Rubini styled the star in stripped-down classics by Valentino, Prada, The Row, and more, and she graces our cover in a coat, top, skirt, and earring by Dior. (The stud she wears on the left is from husband Adam Shulman’s own James Banks Design.) “I liked the whole approach to the shoot, this idea of heavy knits and beautiful lace,” the 32-year-old says in the video above, adding with a smile, “I was very happy that the majority of the looks were not shot in heels, because I am a sane person.”

As she posed, she sang along to tunes like Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon”—and entertained the crew with stories about the a cappella group she was in while at New York's Vassar College. After the shoot wrapped, Hathaway got ready for a night out with Shulman, donning a creamy midi by The Row, as well as a textured clutch by Max Mara and leather sandals by Dries Van Noten from our set (which she promptly returned the next day). “The shoot was wonderful today,” she says. “I’ve done a couple of photo shoots up to this point and I gotta say, this was probably one of the best ones I’ve ever been a part of.”

For more from Hathaway, watch the video above, and to see her full feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download August. 14.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Took Over Our Instagram!