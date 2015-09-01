Video: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Fall Shopping Strategy

Fall is quickly approaching, and that means switching out our breezy white dresses for cozy knit sweaters. And no one enjoys the change of season more than InStyle's September cover girl Anne Hathaway. As it turns out, her upcoming film The Intern (in theaters Sept. 25) changed the way that she shops for fall.

"I was filming during the summer, but the movie takes place in the fall, kind of around this time," she says in the behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot (above). "I liked what my character was wearing so much I started to look online to see what I could find. And so what I do now is I start my wish list in the summer until I finally have an idea of what I'd like for the fall."

Why does the star enjoy the crisp autumn weather so much? It all comes down to layering. "I love it because it means the weather is about to turn and you're able to layer," Hathaway says. "That's kind of my favorite time of the year fashion-wise."

For more from Hathaway, watch the video above

