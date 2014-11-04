Anne Hathaway Ranks Her Most Embarrassing, Oscar-Related Moments

Anne Hathaway can handle anything that comes her way—including some pretty high-profile embarrassments.

The actress visited The Tonight Show on Monday night to promote her highly anticipated new sci-fi drama Interstellar, where she told a funny story about recently having to give a speech at the Cinematheque Awards honoring her co-star Matthew McConaughey. Hathaway recalled not only having to follow tough acts like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, and Sandra Bullock, but that she couldn't even read her admittedly less personal and funny speech, because the teleprompter broke.

Oof. Pretty embarrassing, right? Well, not entirely, when you consider where it ranks on Hathaway's on embarrassment scale. As she put it, "You think about embarrassment [on a] scale of one to 10, one being a person walking down the street. Ten is, for me, co-hosting the Oscars with James Franco." Hathaway—looking marvelous with her chic bob and a strapless, sparkling LBD—added that her 2011 misfire is only tied with her infamous Prada dress at the 2013 Academy Awards which, as she pointed out to host Jimmy Fallon, "made it look like my nipples were erect." Hey, she can laugh it off now and that's all that matters!

Watch as Hathaway, being ever the good sport, recalls her most embarrassing moments in the above video!

