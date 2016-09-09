Anne Hathaway on Her Post-Baby Body and Why Doing Burpees Is Suddenly a Breeze

Kim Peiffer
Sep 09, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

After becoming a first-time mom in March, Anne Hathaway is opening up about her body changing post-baby. “I think shape is an ongoing thing in everybody's life,” she said at the People / EW / InStyle Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, where she’s debuting her new film Colossal (also starring Jason Sudeikis).“So, I'm not trying to recapture something that was. I'm going with what it is now.”

The Oscar-winning actress says although things definitely shift after having a child, that’s something she’s completely fine with. “Some things I guess are the same as they were, and other things are a little bit different. I'm just so proud of what the changes signify. So, there's no rush to do anything. I'm so happy being here.”

She also talks candidly about incorporating working out back in her routine, and how working up a sweat no longer feels like such a challenge. “I find that my workout is really different now because it gave birth,” she says.” I feel like doing burpees now after having a baby is zero big deal.”

