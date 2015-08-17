Watch: Anne Hathaway on Her Complicated Relationship With Her Hair

InStyle's September cover girl Anne Hathaway has had no shortage of hairstyles over the years—both onscreen and off. From her wild waves as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries to her blunt bangs as Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada (and who could forget her shaved 'do as Fantine in Les Misérables?) the actress has proven she's not afraid to take risks when it comes to her strands.

But risks don't always make for a happy hair-oine. "What is my relationship like with my hair? Ongoing," Hathaway tells us with a laugh in the behind-the-scenes video from her photo shoot (above), where she dishes on her changing looks.

"When you're talking about long hair versus short hair, I like having the versatility of long hair—you can put it up, wear it down, anything in between," she says. "With the short hair you're kind of locked into a look. I really loved the short hair when I first, first cut it off." Though she's quick to admit, "There's no other way to put it: growing out your hair kind of sucks."

When it comes to the future, the star is open for anything. "I'm excited about all the hair adventures I have to come," she says.

The Oscar-winning actress graced our much-anticipated September issue in head-to-toe Dior, and appeared inside our pages in stripped-down classics—including flats. She stated with a smile, "I was very happy that the majority of the looks were not shot in heels, because I am a sane person." Michelangelo Di Battista

