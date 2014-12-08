Anna Kendrick Shows Off Her Vocal Chops in The Last Five Years Trailer

It seems that Anna Kendrick's voice is pitch perfect no matter what movie she's working on. In the newly released trailer for her next film, The Last Five Years, the Pitch Perfect actress belts out one perfectly sung tune after another, and we are sort of obsessed.

The movie is based on the off-Broadway play by the same name and tells the story of Kendrick's relationship with Jamie, played by Jeremy Jordan. While Kendrick tells their love story in reverse chronological order, Jordan tells it from beginning to end. Both actors show off their impressive vocal chops in the trailer, proving that when the movie does hit theaters (so far, there is no set release date), it's sure to be a hit. Watch the full trailer above!

