Anna Kendrick Kills It in a Riff-Off Against James Corden

Midway through James Corden gushing about the success of last week’s Late Late Show viral volleyball video with One Direction, Anna Kendrick appeared on a side stage and interrupted him. “I heard you’ve been telling people that you’re the best a capella singer in town,” she sneered.

“Uh, yeah. Because I am,” her former Into the Woods co-star answered.

With that gauntlet thrown, Kendrick promptly challenged him to a riff-off, with assistance provided by Pitch Perfect 2’s The Filharmonics—a real-life vocal band made up of young Filipino-Americans.

The first category was “See Ya Later” songs, and Corden chose the maybe-a-little-too-obvious “Bye Bye Bye” from 'N Sync. Kendrick looked bored until it was her turn, when she slayed him with “Move Bitch (Get Out of the Way)” by Ludacris.

Raising the stakes just a tiny notch, the next category was called “Songs That Will Kill You.” Corden went with “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe, and Kendrick countered with Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield.” Corden finally conceded and dubbed her the winner. Watch them make nice with a medley of “Ice Ice, Baby” and “Walking on Sunshine” by clicking the video above.

