Anna Kendrick Discusses What it Was Like Filming Pitch Perfect 2...with the Green Bay Packers!

If you ever needed more proof that everyone under the sun loves Pitch Perfect, look no further than star Anna Kendrick discussing how much the Green Bay Packers not only adore the original, but make a cameo in the upcoming sequel.

The actress visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night where she talked about (among other topics that included working on Into the Woods and her love of red pandas) the football team's adoration for the hit comedy.

Kendrick, who wore a sparkling LBD for her appearance, explained that the Packers were such vocal fans of Pitch Perfect, "Our producers were like, 'We should probably ask them to be in [Pitch Perfect 2]'." When the team did show up for the movie, she explained that the the football giants "could do the whole finale number, back to front." She joked, "The 10 [Pitch Perfect] girls were like, 'I don't understand what's happening'."

Watch the entire clip (the Packers/Pitch Perfect chat starts around the 1:50 mark) in the above video.

