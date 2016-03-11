Anna Kendrick and Stephen Colbert Will Melt Your Heart with This Duet

Anna Kendrick might be a glamorous movie star, but she also has a geekier side. The actress showed it off on The Late Show Thursday, when she bonded with Stephen Colbert over their mutual love of Lord of the Rings.

"You have Lord of the Rings parties? I've never been invited," Colbert said, to which the Pitch Perfect star replied: "Well, it's very exclusive. It's just me and my best friend. Lots of people want to come but we thought we should keep it very exclusive."

Another love that the duo share: Broadway musicals. (Both have even worked with the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.) And luckily, when Colbert asked Kendrick to sing "They Say It's Wonderful" from the musical Annie Get Your Gun (which he performed in a teenager) she obliged. Someone needs to get these two a Broadway show!

Watch Kendrick and Colbert talk about Broadway and perform a duet in the video above.