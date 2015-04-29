Anna Faris Reveals How Chris Pratt Stole Her Heart with His Insect Collection

What a couple of lovebugs! Anna Faris appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night and shared how she first knew that she was meant to be with her husband, Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt.

“I had a bug collection,” the Mom actress told Corden. “And when Chris and I first started dating he invited me over to his apartment and he also had a dead bug collection … I started to cry. [I thought] 'I’ve met the man of my dreams—we both have dead bug collections!'”

Sounds like natural selection, though Pratt revealed a slightly more romantic take during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything: "Anna and I are meant to be together. Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life. She and I grew up 20 minutes away from each other but never met until we met in LA. ... We both have parents that have suffered with MS. The similarities go on and on. Anna is a great wife.” Plus, you know, bugs!

