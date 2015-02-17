Angie Harmon's Embarrassing Lorne Michaels Story Will Make You Cringe

It's pretty much any star's dream to receive a phone call from the one and only Lorne Michaels, but definitely not in the way it played out for poor Angie Harmon back in the '90s. The Rizzoli & Isles star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, where she recalled her humiliating experience with the iconic Saturday Night Live creator and producer.

RELATED: Angie Harmon Channels the '70s in a Midriff-Baring Ensemble

The actress—who looked sleek and chic and an LBD during her appearance—told Seth Meyers that, during her first week on Law & Order she had a message that Lorne Michaels called for her. Now, brace yourselves, because this is about to get truly cringe-worthy. Assuming she was going to be asked to host, Harmon called back, only to discover, much to her horror, he had no idea why she was calling or even who she was. Harmon apologized to Michaels during the "awkward and humbling" call, but she's still haunted by the incident. "It was awful!" she exclaimed.

Even worse, the actress found out nearly a year later that it was actually an SNL employee who had called her, not Lorne Michaels, to offer her tickets to a taping. It's a truly humiliating story, but considering Harmon now handles it with such humor and grace, maybe it's not too late to have her host after all?

Watch Angie Harmon recall her embarrassing Lorne Michaels mishap to Seth Meyers by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See the A-List Stars at the SNL 4oth Anniversary Celebration