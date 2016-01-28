Angelina Jolie Reveals What It Was Like Working With Her Kids on Kung Fu Panda 3

It looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's brood has already caught the movie bug! The actress recently sat down with the Today show to discuss what it was like working with four of her six kids—Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 9, and Knox, 7—on her upcoming animated flick Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jolie voices Tigress), and she revealed that the children had a great time taping their small roles.

"It was so much fun," Jolie said. "I think what was so sweet about it was that they took it very seriously. They came in and they said, 'I don't know if I could do this. I'm not sure if I can do this.' And to talk them through it—it was simple little things—but they really took it seriously as a job and getting it right and not doing a bad job."

But when asked if she has a group of future Hollywood stars on her hands, the star had a very motherly response: "I hope not! We've always said if they want to be actors I hope they do something and then be actors."

Watch her full interview above with co-star Jack Black, and catch Kung Fu Panda 3 in theaters Jan. 29.