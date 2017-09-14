This Is One of Angelina Jolie’s Most Fabulous Looks Ever

Remember when Angelina Jolie spent months away from the spotlight? Those days are over, and now it appears the 42-year-old mother of six is back and ready for her close-up.

On Wednesday, the fabulous Jolie hit the streets of New York looking like the exceptionally elegant actress and smart humanitarian she is. Forget easy-to-wear cocktail dresses or casual jeans-and-tee combos. For her daytime outing, Jolie glowed (she actually did glow) in a perfectly monochromatic three-piece ensemble that makes us think beige is the new black.

She threw on a pair of mid-length high-waist gauchos with a similarly toned top and a perfect coat that’s bringing us into fall. Her pointed-toe kitten-heel shoes were of the same color, and she completed the look with a mature and oversize deep red handbag that screamed, “Hello! I’m a movie star.”

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Earlier this week, Jolie stepped in front of the camera at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of the film she recently directed, First They Killed My Father. Her 16-year-old son with ex Brad Pitt, Maddox, an executive producer for the film, and his five siblings joined her on the carpet for a sweet family moment.

Welcome back, Angelina.