Celebrity Check-In: London Has Fallen Star Angela Bassett Spills Her Secret to Success

Whether you're rushing to the theater to see her new action-thriller London Has Fallen, or you binged on the latest season of American Horror Story, you can certainly surmise that actress Angela Bassett rules her roles. We couldn't get enough of her cheeky vampire Ramona Royale on the FX series. Now, in London Has Fallen, Bassett plays the head of the Secret Service. So we asked the star to spill a few secrets of her own during a recent visit to InStyle's Manhattan headquarters. With a Hollywood career that spans several decades, you can be sure that she's picked up a few A-list tricks along the way.

Watch the video above to find out what tricks Bassett steals from her kids, how she maintains her youthful glow, and why her fitness routine will give you some serious arm envy.