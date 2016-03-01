Angela Bassett Surprised Her Husband with Her Racy American Horror Story Scene with Lady Gaga

When celebrities have interesting days at work, they're generally really interesting. For example: As part of her duties on American Horror Story: Hotel last year, Angela Bassett filmed a racy bed scene with Lady Gaga. On Monday's Conan, host Conan O'Brien asked her how her husband, Courtney B. Vance, reacted when she came home from work after shooting the scenes. Bassett, 57, revealed that she ended up keeping the experience a secret from him until the episode aired on TV! (She did have non-disclosure agreements, after all.)

As one can imagine, he was a little shocked when the scene came on. Bassett, who stars in the upcoming London Has Fallen, explained that as they started watching, "I was like 'Pause! What's going on with you? Are you going to be all right?'" she said. "So I just eased him into it."

"So you went frame by frame?" O'Brien said while laughing. It sounds like they may have!

Watch Bassett talk about working with Lady Gaga in the video above.