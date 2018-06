Remarks about diversity

Show Transcript

I have to say, I am so honored to join the proud ranks of past Emmy hosts. Incredible, legendary people like Robert Blake and Bill Cosby? Oh now, I gotta get out of here. [LAUGH] But seriously, between Bill Cosby, Jared Fogle, and Robert Durst stealing that sandwich, not a good year for dudes who love hoagies. [LAUGH] Get your house in order Dagwood for Blondie. [LAUGH]

I have to say, I am so honored to join the proud ranks of past Emmy hosts. Incredible, legendary people like Robert Blake and Bill Cosby? Oh now, I gotta get out of here. [LAUGH] But seriously, between Bill Cosby, Jared Fogle, and Robert Durst stealing that sandwich, not a good year for dudes who love hoagies. [LAUGH] Get your house in order Dagwood for Blondie. [LAUGH]