Andy Samberg Coke Spoof - 2015 Emmys

InStyle Staff
Sep 21, 2015 @ 4:02 am

Andy Samberg Coke Spoof - 2015 Emmys

Show Transcript

I'd like to give the world an Emmy so everybody wins. I'd like to give the world an Emmy so we can all be friends. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!