Show Us Your #InnerStyle and Change the Way You Treat Yourself, Your Friends, and the World

This morning, I got dressed, and immediately hated my outfit and hair. But there wasn't much I could do about either: I was already late because my 18-month-old had bumped his head attempting to climb out of his crib and, quite obviously, needed attention. "Why hadn't I better prepared for this moment I knew was coming?" I chided myself, which, later that morning, I felt echoed in the look on the day care teacher's face when I explained his burgeoning bump at drop-off. All of this negativity, whether real or imagined, and it wasn't even 9 a.m.

Emily Greener has had enough of self-deprecating moments like mine. And so in 2008, she co-founded I Am That Girl to change the way women and young girls treat themselves, each other, and the world.

To date, I Am That Girl has connected hundreds of thousands of women and girls from across the globe to love and express themselves through various programs and initiatives offered by 170 local chapters, as well as an online community of 250,000. Just recently, InStyle partnered with the organization to help shift such negative thinking and inspiring young women to show off their #InnerStyle, which in Greener's own words, means "the intangible thing about each of us that makes us beautiful."

Several celebrities have already done their part to change the conversation in InStyle's new column on the topic of #InnerStyle, including Lea Michele, Mindy Kaling, and up next, Shonda Rhimes (in our November issue, available on newsstands and for digital download Oct. 16).

Learn more about Greener's goal in the video above, and be part of the conversation by sharing your #InnerStyle with @instyle and @iamthatgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To learn more about how you can become a part of I Am That Girl, visit them online, like them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.