[APPLAUSE]. Man, we all had to get final draft once they picked up our show. [LAUGH]. We didn't own it. [LAUGH]. We cared so much about this show. First of all I want to thank Jessie Klein, the head writer who had a baby like 10 seconds ago. [APPLAUSE]. [APPLAUSE] I almost made a stupid sex talk show that nobody wanted. And she got drunk and told me that I had to follow my dreams and make my dream show

