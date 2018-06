Amy Schumer Live At The Apollo - Announcement Tease (HBO)

Show Transcript

I've been on the road doing stand up for 11 years. I was having a little wine, weed, and an Ambien, or as I call it, tucking myself in. [LAUGH] Here up I was just a werewolf. [LAUGH] I just got my first UTI at 33. [MUSIC] Still no anal. [MUSIC] Oh when's her hour special coming out on HBO? [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Come on! Get up! Get the **** up, Chicago! [MUSIC] This is so great, because I love money. [MUSIC]

I've been on the road doing stand up for 11 years. I was having a little wine, weed, and an Ambien, or as I call it, tucking myself in. [LAUGH] Here up I was just a werewolf. [LAUGH] I just got my first UTI at 33. [MUSIC] Still no anal. [MUSIC] Oh when's her hour special coming out on HBO? [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Come on! Get up! Get the **** up, Chicago! [MUSIC] This is so great, because I love money. [MUSIC]