Amy Schumer Is Keeping the Jon Snow Rumors Alive in Her Promo for Inside Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is here to put all the Jon Snow rumors to rest. He's alive, folks. How does she know? He turned her down for an episode of Inside Amy Schumer. The actress and comedian reveals all this in the preview for the upcoming season of her award-winning show—all while astride a horse and dressed like she's part of the Game of Thrones cast.

The 29-second clips begins with a message for fans: "This April, TV's most-anticipated show is back." It then cuts to Schumer, who is definitely channeling Cersei Lannister. "On April 21, Inside Amy Schumer returns," Schumer says. "And no spoilers, but Jon Snow is definitely alive...because he said no to doing our show."

It's no secret that Schumer is a Game of Thrones fan. The star memorably posed with the cast after their big Emmy win. She even reminisced about that moment on her Instagram account today. "#tbt when I met my real family #schinteriscoming," she captioned the 'gram (below). She also shared two behind-the-scenes shots from the making of the hysterical promo. Keep reading to see all of her Game of Thrones-inspired moments.

#tbt when I met my real family #schinteriscoming A photo posted by @amyschumer on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:41am PDT

Wuh oh check out the #got spoiler from our show on @enews #insideamyschumer returns April 21 A photo posted by @amyschumer on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:43am PDT