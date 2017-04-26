You’ll Want to Pick Up Amy Schumer’s Latest Read, Stat

Amy Schumer’s latest read sounds like a must-have for anyone who feels “helpless” in the current political climate. InStyle’s May cover girl told us about the book she’s bingeing right now, Momentum.

“It gives all these examples throughout history of how small groups of people organizing changed the course of history. It’s encouraging because, you know, I think some people feel really helpless right now, and so it’s nice to be reminded that we do have some power as long as we stay active.”

From the book Momentum. We have the power to protect one another A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:51am PST

Click here to pre-order Momentum ($30; madeby.sypartners.com) now. The book ships June 2017.

For more from Amy Schumer, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.