Amy Schumer and Seth Rogan Co-Star in a Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

Olivia Bahou
Feb 03, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Amy Schumer and Seth Rogan are a comedic dream team, so it makes sense that the pair was tapped to star in a Super Bowl commercial for the Bud Light Party. The faux political ad promises to reunite the country through their beer of choice. Well, that—and Paul Rudd.

“They say we’re a nation divided. They say we disagree on everything,” Schumer says. “That’s not true. We agree on a lot!” Rogan responds. “Like Paul Rudd. Everybody loves Paul Rudd.”

Another thing that unites the nation? Bud Light, they propose. 

There’s one thing we know for sure: America loves these two hilarious box office stars.

