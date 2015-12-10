Amy Poehler Reveals Her Biggest Fear (and It Has to Do with J.Lo!)

Answering a question honestly seems easy enough except maybe not for Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon who were trying their darndest to make eachother laugh during a game of Truth or Truth on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. The objective of the game is simple: You pick either truth or truth—most players go with truth—and then have to answer whatever question is asked of you by the other player.

To start, Fallon asked a hard one: “What’s your biggest fear?”

Poehler's reply? "Easy. Being mistaken for J.Lo, then being asked to dance, then dancing better than J.Lo, and J.Lo being angry. I don't want J.Lo to be angry at me. That's my biggest fear."

For the next round, Fallon surprisingly chose truth. Poehler asked "Where's some place you've never had sex?"

"In my 20s," Fallon replied to big laughs from Poehler and the audience.

More questions included, “What does your real voice sound like?” to "What's in your pocket right now?" which for Fallon replied "a CD case of Bon Jovi's Have a Nice Day but inside is actually Green Day's Dookie CD." Finally, it came to the final round and Fallon asked "What is your Gmail password?"

Poehler said, "I'm too old for dares. I'm too smart for lies. I'm too quick for--" Fallon cut her off and told her, "Don't read your lower back tattoo."

"You're right. I shouldn't say my tattoo, I should live it."

Oh, Jimmy and Amy. Never stop making us laugh. Watch Poehler and Fallon play more Truth or Truth in the image above.