American Music Awards 2015: See The Highlights

The American Music Awards were show-stopping and high energy. Here are our favorite moments from the night.

Show Transcript

The 2015 American Music Awards were show stopping and dance worthy. Here are our favorite moments of the night. First, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth performed Puth's hit, Marvin Gaye, and it ended well, It ended with a full blown make out session. Okay, okay get a room you tow. Seriously they may claim to be just friends but did that look friendly? Nope. Next the ladies of Pitch Perfect Two accepted the award for top soundtrack and Anna Kendricks' thank you speech was kind of amazing. Of course Peter Kramer, you owe me $37. Donna Langley, your accent's too pretty to be real, you're not fooling anyone so cut it out. Oh, to be friends with Anna Kendrick. Those are the real quad goals. Celine Dion sang a beautiful tribute for the Paris terrorist attacks. [MUSIC] And Pentatonix received a standing owe for their incredible acapella performance, as the Star Wars theme song, which was accompanied by a full orchestra. [MUSIC] One Direction won the big award of the night, Artist of the Year, most notably beating out Taylor Swift. And Swift didn't Favorite Female Artist either, Ariana Grande did. And even Ariana was caught off guard. Wow, I really have no idea what to say. I didn't think about this part. Finally, Justin Bieber closed off the show with a medley of songs off his new album Carpet. And of course he made it rain. Literally, it rained during his performance of sorry [MUSIC] There were plenty of other amazing moments from the AMA's including performances Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Coldplay. Head over to the AMA's website for more.

